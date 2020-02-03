£51million star considers securing move to Liverpool – Reds face competition

Liverpool have been linked with French international Boubakary Soumare for some time and the latest reports are very interesting.

Last month, we covered a story (via Le10Sport) claiming that the Reds have entered the race to hire the services of the 20-year-old defensive midfielder, who is valued (La Voix Du Nord) at 60 million euros (£51million).

News – £150,000-a-week star could return for Liverpool to face Norwich

More recently, Le10Sport have covered another exclusive report and claimed that Newcastle United offered 45 million euros plus bonuses. In total, Lille could have recovered 60 million euros but in the end, the player decided against moving to the Magpies.

Why? The renowned French news source have claimed that the highly rated playmaker is looking to secure a move to Liverpool or Manchester United, who are closely watching his development. For now, the two PL clubs have not made any offer but Soumare hopes that they will take action in the coming months.

Steve Bruce himself confirmed that Newcastle had a bid accepted but the Ligue 1 star decided to stay with Lille (BBC), who are currently fourth in the table.

Liverpool’s extremely impressive midfield

Jurgen Klopp has got ample quality and depth in the midfield department and it is extremely impressive that even after regular injury concerns, we have not really missed anyone.

Fabinho was our first choice defensive midfielder and in his absence, Henderson performed brilliantly as a play breaker. When Wijnaldum got injured before the Club World Cup, Keita stepped up and put in fantastic performances.

In the absence of the Guinean midfielder, Oxlade-Chamberlain has recently performed well and the England international has scored 2 goals in his last 2 league appearances. Even Lallana has done well when given the chance and we all know how important a player James Milner is. However, in all fairness, at the moment, the European Champions do not miss the veteran midfielder, who is out injured.

In your view, does Klopp need to further strengthen the midfield department in the summer transfer window? Should the Reds compete vs Man United to sign Boubakary Soumare?