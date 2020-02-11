Report – Liverpool desperate to sign “fast” £110million attacking midfielder – Face competition

Liverpool seem serious about signing Kai Havertz in the summer if reports in the media are anything to go by.

According to The Daily Express, Liverpool are desperate to sign the German international from Bayer Leverkusen and Jurgen Klopp has made the youngster his priority target for the summer transfer window.

The British news outlet have claimed that the Reds also have a contingency plan. It is stated that if the runaway Premier League leaders fail to lure the attacking midfielder then they could move to re-sign Coutinho, who is available for a cut price of just £77million. We sold him to Barca back in January 2018 for a mammoth fee of £142million.

Havertz directly contributed in 27 goals in the last campaign and this season, he has so far scored 5 goals and provided 2 assists under the management of Peter Bosz.

The 20-year-old made his senior international debut under Joachim Low back in September 2018 and so far, he has scored 1 goal in 7 appearances for the four time World Cup winners.

Last month, former manager of Germany and current sporting director of Leverkusen, Rudi Voller, praised the Bundesliga starlet and said (SportBild):

“Kai has an extraordinary gift. He is good with his left foot, good with his right foot, has a good head, an outstanding technique, and he is fast”

Like Coutinho, Havertz is also a natural central attacking midfielder, who can play in multiple offensive positions (Transfermarkt).

After selling our little Brazilian, Klopp mainly opted to strengthen things at the back. The German boss signed top players like Van Dijk, Alisson and Fabinho and to this date, he has not replaced the former Inter Milan playmaker, who struggled at Barca and is currently playing on loan for Bayern Munich.

In June, the Kaiser is going to turn 21, on the other hand, the Samba star is going to turn 28. As far as the price tag is concerned, In Britain, as per The Independent, Havertz is valued in excess of £80million and in Germany, as per SportBild, Leverkusen want 130 million euros (£110million) from the sale of the player, who is also wanted by Man United, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

In your opinion, who should Liverpool sign to improve their attacking midfield?