Report – Liverpool prepared to agree new £50million+ terms with their record signing

Liverpool broke their transfer record to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton in the January transfer window of 2018.

Since then, the Dutch international has been rock solid for us and in all honesty, he clearly deserves a bumper pay rise.

News – Report – Liverpool desperate to sign “fast” £110million attacking midfielder – Face competition

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are prepared to agree new terms worth £50million+ with the Netherlands captain. The club owners are prioritizing reaching an agreement with the 28-year-old center half, who has transformed the back-line since his arrival to Anfield.

Last season, we had the best defensive record in the Premier League with Van Dijk leading our defense and the former Saints man deservedly won the PFA Player of the Year award.

He was vital in our Champions League winning campaign and was named as the UEFA Player of the Year.

As far as this season is concerned, once again, we have a super defensive record and in the past two months, we have only conceded just a single goal in the Premier League.

Van Dijk has been ever present for Klopp and has featured in all the league games since the start of the last campaign. He has even managed to score 11 times for the club (4 goals in the current campaign thus far).

Have your say – Does Virgil van Dijk deserve a new contract?