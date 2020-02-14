Liverpool have moved in with offer to sign £330,000-a-week star – Face competition

Liverpool have been linked with French international Kylian Mbappe for quite some time and the latest reports are interesting.

According to El Desmarque, Liverpool have moved in with an offer to sign the Paris Saint-Germain superstar but they face serious competition.

News – Contact made – Liverpool intent on signing £190,000-a-week attacker

The Spanish news outlet have claimed that apart from the Reds, the likes of Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid have moved in for the Les Bleus attacker as well. Even PSG have offered him a pay rise to stay in the French capital.

Mbappe is one of the best players in the world. The 21-year-old star earned 6th position in the Ballon d’Or awards for his performances in the last year.

In the current campaign, the former AS Monaco attacker, who can play in multiple offensive positions, has so far scored 24 goals and provided 15 assists in just 28 games for the Ligue 1 champions under the management of Thomas Tuchel (Transfermarkt).

The youngster was a key member of the France squad that lifted the World Cup in 2018 and so far, he has netted 13 goals in 34 appearances for his country.

Links with Liverpool

Last summer, Mbappe revealed that his go to team for FIFA would be Liverpool because they are the Champions of Europe.

Few months back, the highly rated star even liked a picture of Mohamed Salah and Jordan Henderson (Salah’s Instagram account) celebrating against Tottenham.

Last month, in an interview with French outlet Telefoot, our first choice defensive midfielder, Fabinho stated (Telefoot via The Metro):

“Mbappe will have a Ballon d’Or before Neymar. I would like to welcome him to Liverpool.“

Contract and Wages

The French superstar’s current contract with Paris Saint-Germain will expire in 2022 and he is earning around 398,000 euros annually (Goal) i.e. £330,000-a-week.

Mohamed Salah is the highest earner (The Daily Mail) at Anfield and he only gets £200,000-a-week, so, it will be fair to say that Jurgen Klopp would have to break the pay structure to have any chance of signing Mbappe for the Merseysiders.