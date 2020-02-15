Liverpool could move to sign £49.6million South American – Report

Liverpool have been linked with numerous strikers this month and one of them is Brazilian international Carlos Vinicius.

According to AS, Liverpool are closely following the 24-year-old center forward and consider him as a strong option in case Roberto Firmino leaves Anfield.

News – Liverpool intent on signing £190,000-a-week attacker – Face competition

The renowned Spanish news outlet have mentioned that South American striker has got a release clause of 100 million euros in his contract but Benfica value him at around 60 million euros (£49.6million).

More recently, Portuguese source A Bola have also talked about Liverpool’s interest in signing the Samba star and claimed that the Primeira Liga champions are looking to increase the player’s release clause from 100 million euros to 120 million euros.

Benfica are currently on top of the Liga Nos table and Vinicius has been one of their most important players this term. In all competitions, the center forward has featured in 30 games and directly contributed in no fewer than 31 goals (19 goals and 12 assists).

At the moment, he is the leading goal scorer in the league having scored 14 goals (BBC) in just 10 starts under the guidance of Bruno Lage (averaging 68 minutes per goal).

Strike-force at Anfield

Liverpool mainly utilize Roberto Firmino in the No.9 position. The former Hoffenheim star is not an out and out center forward and normally drops back into the midfield to build plays for the Reds.

Bobby has not scored many goals this season but he is arguably the most vital player in the attack at Liverpool and absolutely loved the by supporters.

We do have Origi, a natural forward, as our second choice striker but the Belgian has mainly played on the left flank this term.

In your view, do we need to sign an out and out striker? Should Klopp move to lure Carlos Vinicius?