Contact made – Liverpool intent on signing £190,000-a-week attacker – Face competition

England international Jadon Sancho is heavily linked with a move away from Borussia Dortmund in the summer transfer window and more than a few top clubs are interested in hiring his services.

According to The Daily Mail, Liverpool are the latest club intent on signing the 19-year-old attacker, who is going to cost at least £100million.

News – Serious Liverpool are favorites to secure signing of star with £46-50million clause

The British news source have claimed that the likes of Man City, Man Utd, Chelsea, Barcelona and Real Madrid are interested in securing the Three Lions star but Liverpool, who have already contacted Dortmund, hope that Jurgen Klopp’s connections with his former club will help them get the signing done.

Sancho has been in brilliant form for the German club this term. So far, in 18 Bundesliga starts (Transfermarkt), the ex Man City winger has directly contributed in 26 goals (12 goals and 14 assists).

As far as the player’s own desire is concerned, Mirror Sport have recently reported that the teenage sensation is ready to snub other clubs to secure a move to Manchester United, who would likely pay him a salary of over £200,000-a-week.

The Old Trafford club might be able to pay him lucrative wages but at the moment, they are struggling in the mid-table, 6 points behind Chelsea, who currently occupy the final Champions League qualification spot.

Situation at Anfield:

At Anfield, Mohamed Salah is our highest earner and the Egyptian international gets £200,000-a-week (The Daily Mail).

At the moment, Sancho is getting £190,000-a-week in Germany (The Daily Mail), so, it will be fair to say that the attacker would expect a decent pay rise if he opts to leave Dortmund in the summer.

It must be remembered that the African Cup of Nations is expected to start in January 2021, which means that in the middle of next season, we could be without Mane and Salah, who are our first choice world class wingers.

In such a scenario, should Klopp move to sign Jadon Sancho? Should Liverpool make the winger their highest paid player to get his signing done?