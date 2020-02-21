£120million star would find it hard to turn down Liverpool move – Reporter

Last week, we covered a story (via The Daily Mail) claiming that Liverpool have informed Dortmund that they want to sign Jadon Sancho in the summer transfer window and numerous other clubs are also interested in the teenage sensation.

More recently, renowned reporter Kaveh Solhekol covered a report and made some highly positive statements as far as the Reds are concerned.

News – Liverpool looking to sign playmaker with £32million release clause

The Sky Sports man thinks that Anfield could just be Jadon Sancho’s next destination. He wrote that the £120million star would find it hard to turn down a move to Liverpool, who are likely to dominate English football for the foreseeable future.

Solhekol also said that Man United are confident of getting his signing done but the Red Devils do not have Jurgen Klopp and for now, they do not even have Champions League football to offer (Sky Sports).

The youngster has been in top form for Dortmund this season. In all competitions, so far, the has directly contributed in no fewer than 33 goals in just 31 appearances under the guidance of Lucien Favre.

As far as the negatives are concerned, Sancho had some disciplinary issues in the past year. He was fined and suspended back in October for late arrival from international duty (The Mirror).

Furthermore, in November, he was dropped to the bench for not turning up on time for the team meeting before the all important Champions League clash against Catalan giants Barcelona at the Nou Camp (Bild).

Our world class wingers Salah and Mane are expected to be out for the African Cup of Nations next season and in all fairness, we do not have world class depth to cover for the duo.

At the moment, we are the best team in the country and to stay at the top, we must continue to improve. Do you think, Sancho has what it takes to amplify the quality of the squad?