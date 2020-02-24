Liverpool suffered a defeat against Atletico Madrid last week and will look to bounce back with a victory in the Premier League when they face West Ham United at Anfield tonight.

Last month, the Reds earned all three points against the Hammers at the Olympic Stadium. Salah and Oxlade-Chamberlain were on the score-sheet.

News – £120million star would find it hard to turn down Liverpool move – Reporter

As far as the team news is concerned, Jurgen Klopp could make at least one change to the starting XI that played vs the Rojiblancos in the Champions League.

With skipper Henderson out injured, Oxlade-Chamberlain could return to start with Wijnaldum and Fabinho in the center of the park.

In the attack, Mane and Salah were substituted vs Atletico and should get the nod to start with Firmino up front.

The likes of Gomez, Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold and Robertson would likely retain their starting places in the defense in front of Samba shot stopper Alisson.

Here is how Liverpool could line up vs West Ham United: