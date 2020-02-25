Relentless Liverpool beat West Ham – On track to set new records

Liverpool registered their 18th Premier League win on the trot last night by beating West Ham. They have now matched the winning run record set by Manchester City in the 2017-18 campaign and can set a new record if they beat Watford away from home next weekend.

The relentless Reds fought hard and bounced back from a goal down in the second half to defeat the Hammers. Wijnaldum, Salah and Mane were on the score-sheet to earn all three points for the European Champions.

News – £120million star would find it hard to turn down Liverpool move – Reporter

Jurgen Klopp’s men are on track to set new records after winning 26 out of their 27 league games, a feat that has never been achieved by a team in any of Europe’s top five leagues.

Most Points in a Campaign

The Merseysiders only need 22 points from the remaining 11 Premier League fixtures to break Manchester City’s record of most points won (100 in 2017-18).

Home Wins

The Sky Blues registered 18 home wins in their title winning campaign last term and Liverpool managed to win 17 games. This time around, we have a perfect record at Anfield with 14 wins out of 14 and this team is surely capable of winning the remaining home fixtures.

Away Wins

Pep Guardiola’s men won 16 away games in the 2017-18 campaign. Liverpool have so far won 13 out of 12 away fixtures this term and need to win 5 out of the 6 remaining to set a new record.

Earliest Title Victory – Date and Games Remaining

Manchester United won the title on April 14 in the 2000-2001 season. We just need four more victories and look set to break the record by winning the title in March.

The Red Devils won that title with 5 league games remaining, a feat that was also achieved by Man City in the 2017-18 season. If Liverpool continue to win, they could win the title with 8 games to go.

The Margin

The Etihad outfit ended the 2017-18 title winning campaign with a lead of 19 points over runners-up Man United. Liverpool currently lead the Citizens by 22 points and Klopp’s men just need to continue what they are doing to break the record.