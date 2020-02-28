One change – Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Watford

In all fairness, Liverpool have been unable to find their rhythm after the international break. They were able to earn all three points vs Norwich and West Ham but were troubled and not in their usual all conquering form.

Also, despite keeping most of the possession, we lost against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the Round of 16 Champions League tie without even registering a single shot on target.

Let’s hope we find our rhythm back tomorrow when the Reds will collide against Watford away from home in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will set a new record of 19 consecutive PL victories if they are able to beat the Hornets, who are currently struggling in the relegation zone.

As far as the team news is concerned, we can expect the German boss to make just one key change in the squad that started vs the Hammers on Monday night.

Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain made a huge difference when he came on to the field against West Ham and the England international should get the nod to start in place of Naby Keita.

Jordan Henderson remains sidelined with injury and therefore, Fabinho should start in the defensive midfield role. Wijnaldum might retain his place to start with Ox in the central midfield.

Back in December, Salah scored a brace vs Nigel Pearson’s men to help us win all three points. The Egyptian superstar should start with Firmino and Mane in the attack. The back-line should remain unchanged and Alisson must also retain his place in the goal.

Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Watford: