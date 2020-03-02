Liverpool especially active to sign £17.2million player – Report

Liverpool suffered their first PL defeat of the campaign at the weekend against relegation threatened Watford. Perhaps that was the wake up call the players really needed because they have not been up to the mark after the winter break.

As far as the transfers are concerned, the Reds are linked with a Turkish shot stopper in the form of Ugurcan Cakir.

News – Liverpool prepared to agree £34million+ terms to finalize signing – Journalist

According to Fotospor, Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu has talked about selling players every year. He said:

“Trabzonspor has to sell one player every year. They have to put 10-20 million in player sales every year. Otherwise, it is not possible to survive economically.“

As far as Cakir is concerned, the Turkish source has revealed that Liverpool are especially active to sign the 23-year-old goalie.

The young goal keeper has regularly started for the Super Lig side, who are currently on top of the league table after 23 fixtures. In 22 league appearances, he has conceded 24 goals and kept 4 clean sheets so far this term.

He made his senior international debut last year in an international friendly vs Greece. Turkey won that contest 2-1. Moreover, he made his second appearances for his country in the final Euro 2020 qualification fixture vs Andorra (won 2-0). Cakir is expected to be selected for the European Championships.

His current contract with the Turkish giants will expire in 2024 and he is valued (Turkish Football) at around 20 million euros (£17.2million).

Situation at Anfield

Liverpool’s first choice shot stopper is Alisson, who is arguably the best goal keeper in the world at the moment. He deservedly won every major goalkeeping prize in the past year and recently won the Samba Gold Award for being the best Brazilian player in Europe.

In the back-up, we have got Adrian, who joined the club on a free transfer in the summer to replace Simon Mignolet. The Spanish international did really well for us when Alisson was out injured. Not to forget, he made the decisive save in the shootout to win us the European Super Cup.

Kelleher is our third choice goalie, who mainly played in the Carabao Cup this term and was the hero in the penalty shootout vs Arsenal. It must be remembered that Karius is still a Liverpool player, who might return to Anfield in the summer.

Have your say – Do we need to lure a goal keeper? Should the Reds splash £17.2million to sign Ugurcan Cakir?