Liverpool prepared to agree £34million+ terms to finalize signing – Journalist

Timo Werner’s future with RB Leipzig has been up in the air for quite some time and and if the latest reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are prepared to agree huge terms to sign the center forward.

Earlier this month, we covered a report (via Nicolo Schira) claiming that the Merseysiders are ready to activate the German international’s release clause to secure his signing.

Now, the renowned Italian journalist has provided an update and claimed that the European Champions have offered terms worth over 40 million euros (£34million+) that will make the player earn 8 million euros a year plus add-ons until 2025 (£130,000-a-week). Schira further mentioned that the talks are ongoing to finalize the signing.

Reports elsewhere also seem very positive and it will not be shocking to see Werner completing his move to Liverpool.

Transfer expert, Ian McGarry, recently claimed on the Transfer Window podcast that the Kaiser will be joining the Reds. He said:

“We have accurately and consistently reported that Werner will join Liverpool we believe this summer.”

On the other hand, Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol reported that the 29-capped international will become a Red if Jurgen Klopp decides to pay the release clause and offers him regular first team football. More importantly, the famous transfer insider has mentioned that the RB Leipzig striker is certain to leave in the summer and favors a move to Anfield.

Earlier in the day, The Athletic reported that the Bundesliga forward is waiting on Liverpool, who have until April to secure £51m move. Recently, the 23-year-old star, who has netted 27 goals in all competitions this term, expressed that Liverpool are the best team in the world and Klopp is the best manager in the world.

Earn his place

Liverpool paid £40million (The Guardian) to sign Fabinho in 2018 even when they had midfielders like Henderson, Wijnaldum, Keita (joined in 2018), Lallana, Milner and Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The Brazilian international had to wait for mid-October to make his first Premier League appearance under Klopp but did well whenever he got the chance and eventually earned himself a regular starting role.

Similarly, Robertson, in his first season with the Reds, was mainly a bench warmer and Alberto Moreno was the first choice left back. The former Hull City boy did not even make a single Champions League appearance in the group stage and made just two PL appearances in the first four months of the 2017-18 campaign. However, once the Spaniard got injured, the Scottish international performed brilliantly and cemented his place in the starting lineup.

Therefore, as far as the regular first team football is concerned, Timo Werner will have to earn his place just like everyone else if he does end up moving to Anfield.