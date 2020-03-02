Eight changes – Liverpool’s probable 4-3-3 XI vs Chelsea

Liverpool’s brilliant winning run in the Premier League ended at the weekend and Jurgen Klopp would look to get back to winning ways when the Reds face Chelsea in the FA Cup away from home.

The Blues have only won one of their last five fixtures in all competitions. Moreover, they have lost eight games at Stamford Bridge this term. Earlier in the campaign, the European Champions defeated Lampard’s men in their own backyard. Who will come out on top this time?

The Merseysiders have mainly used their B team in the cup competitions in the current campaign and therefore, we can expect Klopp to make more than a few changes in the squad that started vs the Hornets on Saturday.

In the goal, Adrian could return in place of Alisson. Two changes could be made in the defense. Matip may replace Van Dijk to start with Lovren in the central defense. On the other hand, Williams could replace Alexander-Arnold to start in the right back position.

As far as the midfield is concerned, the likes of Keita and Jones may return to start with Oxlade-Chamberlain.

In the attacking third, Origi and Elliott could return to start in the wide attacking positions and Minamino should get the nod to start as the lone center forward up front.

Here is Liverpool’s probable 4-3-3 XI vs Chelsea: