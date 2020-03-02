Klopp backed to sign versatile £80million playmaker for Liverpool

As per a report covered in The Daily Mail, Liverpool have been backed to sign Jack Grealish by former player Danny Murphy.

The retired midfielder, who played over 200 games for the Merseysiders, thinks that the Aston Villa captain fits Klopp’s philosophy and the German manager would love to have a versatile talent like the English attacker at his disposal.

Murphy believes that the playmaker is better than his compatriots Alli (Tottenham), Maddison (Leicester) and Mount (Chelsea). The 42-year-old stated:

“If I was Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola or Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and had a choice of signing only one of them, it’d be Jack for me.”

“He has the mix of physicality and technical skills to operate in a number of areas.

“If you’re Klopp for example, having that variety at your disposal is a Godsend. I’d already put Grealish ahead of Naby Keita or James Milner and the only thing Gini Wijnaldum has over him at the moment is experience of consistently playing big matches.”

Liverpool already have world class attacking players in their team in the form of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

Moreover, the Reds also have ample quality and depth in their midfield department. However, Klopp does not have a natural central attacking midfielder.

We used to have a quality CAM in the form of Coutinho but the Brazilian international was sold back in January 2018 and we have not replaced him as yet.

In your opinion, should Liverpool move in to sign Jack Grealish? The Birmingham born playmaker has been Aston Villa’s best player in the current campaign. He is currently the leading goal scorer/creator under Dean Smith. So far, in all competitions, the 24-year-old has directly contributed in 17 goals (9 goals and 8 assists) in 27 starts for the Villa Park outfit (Transfermarkt).

