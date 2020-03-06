Stars return – Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Bournemouth

Liverpool have lost their last two games in all competitions and three in the last four. Jurgen Klopp’s men really need to bounce back with a win when they face Bournemouth tomorrow.

Back in December, the Reds defeated the Cherries 0-3 in their own back-yard. At Anfield, the European Champions should be considered favourites to maintain their perfect home record in this season’s Premier League.

As far as the team news is concerned, star players, who were not selected in the starting XI vs Chelsea in the FA Cup, would likely return at the weekend.

In such a scenario, in the attack, Egyptian winger Salah and Brazilian star Firmino should return to partner Sadio Mane.

In the center of the park, we have been lacking passion due to the absence of Jordan Henderson. So, I think, James Milner should get the nod to start with Wijnaldum and Fabinho. Our Samba defensive midfielder has been our of form lately and needs to get back to his best immediately.

At the back, Trent Alexander-Arnold should return in place of Neco Williams to start in the right back position. On the other hand, Alisson Becker must return in place of Adrian to start in the goal.

Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Bournemouth: