Star with £51million clause really wants to secure Liverpool move – Journalist

Liverpool have been linked with Timo Werner for quite some time and the latest reports going on in the media have been highly positive for the European Champions.

Last month, Simon Hughes covered a report for The Athletic and reported that the German international is waiting on Liverpool who have until April to sign him by activating the clause £51million.

More recently, the famous journalist said that the 23-year-old center forward is desperate to sign for Liverpool. Hughes stated: (The Red Agenda Podcast – The Athletic)

“He (Werner) really wants to move to Liverpool. It looks like the next few weeks might see some movement. They’re going to be trying to do things a little quieter. He’s desperate to play for Liverpool.“

The Kaiser has been in brilliant form for RB Leipzig this term. In all competitions, the former Stuttgart striker has so far netted 27 goals and provided 11 assists in 34 appearances.

In the league, he currently has 21 goals, 4 goals behind top scorer Polish international Robert Lewandowski.

The Bayern Munich star is out injured until the next month so Werner has got a great opportunity to win the Bundesliga Golden Boot.

As far as Liverpool’s attack is concerned, we have got world class players in the form of Mane, Salah and Firmino but recently, their form has been very poor. The Reds have lost and failed to score in three of the last four games in all competitions.

As far as the back-up options are concerned, we have not got enough quality to replace to adequately cover for our front three. In such a scenario, the attack should be strengthened in the summer.

