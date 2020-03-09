Liverpool backed to sign star with £65million release clause

Liverpool have mainly been linked with German forward Timo Werner but lately, the Reds have been backed to sign a Norwegian sensation by a former Premier League star.

According to Kevin Phillips, who won the European Golden Shoe with Sunderland back in 2000, the European Champions do not have an out and out center forward and in such a scenario, Erling Haaland could be a top signing for Jurgen Klopp.

The 46-year-old retired striker exclusively talked to Football Insider and said:

“Mane and Salah are not out and out strikers. It might be an area Klopp looks at in the summer. It is a slight issue. They lack an out and out goalscorer.”

“Haaland – imagine him playing for Liverpool as their number nine. Mane and Salah playing off of him and Firmino just behind. Wow. Imagine that front four. I could see him there. I think his movement – he can travel with the ball and hold it up.”

“If you sign a player like that you make it work. It would be an awesome front four.”

The 19-year-old has been in world class form in the current campaign. He scored for fun for RB Salzburg in the first half of the season and was a wanted boy in the winter transfer window.

In the end, Borussia Dortmund convinced him to join and so far, the teenage sensation has been brilliant for the German Bundesliga side. In just 5 league starts thus far, the youngster has already netted 8 goals and provided 2 assists under the management of Lucien Favre.

In the Champions League, Haaland scored a fantastic brace against Paris Saint-Germain to help Dortmund win the first leg of their Round of 16 tie vs the French Champions.

The former Molde starlet has already netted 10 goals (5 starts) in the Europe’s elite competition, only one less than Bayern’s Lewandowski. In all competitions, he has found the net 40 times in just 32 games (Salzburg and Dortmund).

His current contract with BvB will expire in 2024 and it has a release clause (Sport Bild) of 75 million euros (£65million).

Situation at Anfield

Firmino is our first choice striker, who mainly plays in the False No. 9 role and has not scored many goals this season. The Brazilian has not been able to score at Anfield as yet, however, he is arguably the most important star in our attack.

The Samba star drops into the midfield to create space for others and is usually involved with Salah and Mane to wreck havoc up front.

In the back-up, we have Origi, who is an out and out striker but Klopp has mostly used him on the left wing this term. The Belgian has not really been able to impress the way he did last season. He has not scored a goal for us since December last year in the Merseyside Derby. Not to forget, our next PL fixture is against the Toffees.

In your view, do Liverpool need an out and out center forward? Should Klopp move to sign Erling Haaland?