Three key battles & prediction – Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid

Tomorrow night, Liverpool will face Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Round of 16 Champions League tie at Anfield.

The Reds lost the first leg at the Stadium they lifted the European Cup back in June and need to step up big time to eliminate the Rojiblancos from the competition.

The Merseysiders have not lost a single two legged tie under the management of Jurgen Klopp. On the other hand, Diego Simeone has never lost a CL knockout tie against teams without Cristiano Ronaldo.

Who will come out on top? In case you want to punt on the fixture, look no further than the best sportsbook, who have valuable information to help you out.

Here are the three key battles that may decide the outcome of the game.

Van Dijk vs Diego Costa

Liverpool’s record signing was shaky in the first leg and the Dutch international will now have to deal with Diego Costa, who is notorious for his antics and for bullying defenders.

To qualify for the last eight, the reigning European Champions must focus on not conceding an away goal and Van Dijk will be responsible to lead the back-line.

Midfield vs Partey

Partey is Atletico’s main play breaker, who was absolutely immense in the first leg and did not let our midfield create anything whatsoever.

We have badly missed skipper Jordan Henderson in the past few games and his return should hand us a huge boost. It will be intriguing to see if Wijnaldum can come up with the goods like he did against Barcelona last term.

Mane vs Vrsaljko

Vrsaljko’s play acting got Sadio Mane booked in the first leg and Klopp opted to to take the Senegalese off the field at half time.

The African star will have revenge on his mind and should be prepred to trouble the Croatian right back, who gave him no space whatsoever at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Atletico Madrid