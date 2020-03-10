This Liverpool 4-3-3 could rip Atletico apart in the Champions League

Liverpool were beaten by Atletico Madrid 1-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium few weeks back. Can the Reds turn the tie around in the second leg at Anfield? We shall see.

The Merseysiders have not lost a two legged European tie under Jurgen Klopp as yet and a lot of credit for that also goes to the support the team gets from the Anfield Faithful.

Catalan giants Barcelona seemingly forgot how to play football when they were thrashed 4-0 by the Reds last season. A similar atmosphere tomorrow night could propel Liverpool to a new level that would help them knock the Rojiblancos out of the competition.

The reigning champions badly need leadership and passion that they have lacked in the absence of Jordan Henderson.

The skipper returned to full training at the weekend and his return is vital. Milner proved to be a leader in the last game and he should start as well.

The English duo started the Anfield leg vs Barca and gave everything on the field to help the team progress. Fabinho was the other midfield starter but the Brazilian has been out of form lately and therefore, Wijnaldum should start in the center of the park.

In the back-line, Robertson, who was rested for the weekend’s fixture against Bournemouth, should return to start in the LB role.

Unfortunately, Alisson is out injured and Adrian must step up to ensure that we do not concede an away goal.

Up front, the likes of Mane, Salah and Firmino should retain their starting places. Here is the Liverpool side that could rip Atletico Madrid apart in the Champions League.