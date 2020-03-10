£51million star could secure special Liverpool move – Report

Another day, another story linking Liverpool with Timo Werner but this time around, there is a twist in the transfer saga.

Last month, The Athletic reported that the German international is waiting on £51million move to Liverpool in the summer transfer window but the latest update provided by Bild is not so positive.

According to the German news outlet, Werner might not get immediate regular first team football at Anfield. Therefore, he could secure a very special move to Liverpool, in which he would be allowed to play for RB Leizpig in the next campaign and join the Reds next year.

A similar sort of agreement was reached between the two clubs back in 2017 for Guinean international Naby Keita, who played the 2017-18 campaign with the Bundesliga side and then moved to Merseysiders in the summer transfer window of 2018.

Not sure how Bild have come up with this idea or they might have some sort of concrete information but only time will tell. Nevertheless they are a renowned source worth reporting. The media outlet have stated that the 23-year-old striker is out of form at the moment and because of that, Leipzig are stumbling out of the title race.

The German club have won 2 of their last 5 league games and are now third in the table, 5 points behind leaders Bayern Munich, with 9 games remaining.

Werner has netted 21 goals in 25 league appearances thus far in the current campaign but he has only managed to score 3 goals in his last 9 Bundesliga outings.

Firmino is our No. 9 and he is world class but it must be remembered that the Brazilian has only netted 8 goals in 29 league games this term. On the other hand, Belgian forward, Origi, mainly warms the bench and has not scored since December last year.

In your view, should Jurgen Klopp secure a deal for Timo Werner this summer only to bring his compatriot to Anfield in 2021?