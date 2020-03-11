Liverpool will undoubtedly be back to sign £18million attacker next year – Report

Liverpool were interested in signing Jeremy Doku and reports suggest that the Reds will be back to sign him in 2021.

The Anderlecht starlet’s father was highly impressed when Jurgen Klopp told him that his son could be the successor to Sadio Mane and Steven Gerrard showed him videos of tactical analysis. However, in the end, the youngster decided to stay with the Belgian club (Het Nieuwsblad via Sport Witness).

More recently, the Flemish newspaper has revealed that the 17-year-old wants to stay with the Jupiler Pro League side for one more season. It is stated that Liverpool, who have followed him for quite some time, will be undoubtedly back to sign the him next year (summer 2021).

The teenage starlet is mainly a right winger, who has also been deployed on the left flank when needed.

In the current campaign, Doku has already started fourteen times in the league and directly contributed (Transfermarkt) in no fewer than goals six goals (three goals and three assists).

As far as his international career is concerned, so far, in four appearances for Belgium’s U-21 team, he has netted one goal.

The winger’s current contract with Anderlecht will expire in 2022 and he is valued (Het Nieuwsblad) at around 20 million euros (£18million).

Liverpool’s wide attacking positions

We have world class first choice wingers in the form of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah. As far as the back-up options are concerned, Origi, a natural striker, has mainly played on the left flank and Shaqiri is the second choice right winger.

Origi and Shaqiri proved to be brilliant super subs in the last campaign but this term, the Belgian has not been up to the mark and the Swiss international has mostly spent time on the treatment table.

In such a scenario, the depth our wide attacking positions should be improved. Have your say – Should Liverpool lure Jeremy Doku next year?