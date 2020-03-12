This Liverpool team will bounce back – They always have

Like every single Liverpool supporter, I’m bitterly disappointed that even after dominating for 90 odd minutes and taking the lead in the tie, we crumbled to defeat against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

We might blame Adrian who completely messed up to gift the Rojiblancos the first away goal or we can blame the forwards for not taking their chances to put the game to bed but let’s not play the blame game, let’s not look at the negatives now.

News – Liverpool will undoubtedly be back to sign £18million attacker next year – Report

Jurgen Klopp said that we have enjoyed two-and-a-half years of exceptional ride in the Champions League and after the CL exit, he insisted that Reds “will come again and go again”.

Under the guidance of the German manager, this Liverpool team have always bounced back, they have always used failure as a motivation to come back stronger and prove the doubters wrong.

Back in 2016, we lost the Europa League final to Sevilla and in turn failed to qualify for the Champions League. Next term, the Reds finished in the top four to book their place in the Europe’s elite competition.

In 2017-18, the Mersyesiders lost the Champions League final to Real Madrid and in all fairness, the defeat hurt really bad. Next season, Klopp’s mentality giants conquered every obstacle and brought the European Cup back to Anfield.

In the last campaign, even after losing just one game and earning 97 points, we failed to win the Premier League. Our heads did not go down and this term, we have blown teams away, broken many records and have all but wrapped up the league title. We are just two wins away from lifting the coveted trophy. Not to forget, we have already booked our place in the next season’s Champions League.

This defeat against Atletico is surely a set-back and after the game, skipper Henderson said that the players are bitterly disappointed. Rightly so, however, we have seen worse times and suffered worse defeats but have always managed to turn things around.

So, the Anfield faithful have all the right to firmly believe that this Liverpool team will use the result as a motivation to bounce back stronger, like they always have.