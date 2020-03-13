Favourties Liverpool offer huge sum to sign £115million attacker – Report

Liverpool have been linked with the Kai Havertz for quite some time and the latest rumors seem positive for the Merseysiders.

According to El Desmarque, the Bundesliga star is a wanted man and the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid have been after him. However, the Reds are considered to be favourties to hire his services and the Los Blancos have seem to given up on securing the signature.

The Spanish news outlet have mentioned the two main reasons why the Anfield club are in pole position to lure the Bayer Leverkusen attacker. One, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is German and so is Havertz and second, the PL leaders have put a huge offer on the table to convince the player and his club.

El Desmarque have talked about his valuation (as per Transfermarkt) which is 90 million euros. However, last month, renowned German news source, SportBild, reported that Leverkusen want 130 million euros (£115million) from the sale of their prized asset.

The 7-capped Kaiser can play in multiple offensive positions but mainly, he is a central attacking midfielder, who is deployed in the No. 10 role behind the main center forward(s).

In December 2019, Havertz became the youngest player to make 100 appearances in the Bundesliga. Moreover, last weekend, he became the youngest player to reach 30 goals in the German league after scoring against Frankfurt.

In the last five league games, he has directly contributed in as many goals and last night, he found the net away from home against Steven Gerrard’s Rangers side in the Europa League (R16 first leg).

Overall, in the current campaign, so far, he has featured in 34 games and directly contributed in 18 goals (10 goals and 18 assists) under the management of Peter Bosz.

CAM at Anfield

We had a world class CAM in the form of Coutinho but the Brazilian international opted to join Barcelona in 2018 and is currently struggling on loan with Bayern Munich.

At Anfield, we have got several versatile midfielders but not even a single natural CAM. Coutinho has not been replaced as yet and we have not missed him much.

However, after losing 4 out of the last 6 games and getting eliminated from two competitions with our front three not performing up to the mark, I think Klopp should splash the cash to sign a creative attacker.

