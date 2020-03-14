Liverpool backed to secure signing of £77million playmaker

Once again our former star Philippe Coutinho is in the lime light and a former Crystal Palace forward has backed Liverpool to re-sign the Brazilian international.

Earlier this month, we covered a report (via Sport) claiming that the Reds are interested in re-hiring the services of the Barcelona star, who is currently playing on loan for Bayern Munich.

News – Favourties Liverpool offer huge sum to sign £115million attacker – Report

More recently, Clinton Morrison has urged the Merseysiders to bring the former Inter Milan playmaker back to Anfield.

The retired Irish international stated (The Debate via The Daily Express):

“You know who I’d like them to sign, Liverpool fans might start shouting, I think Philippe Coutinho”

“I think he would be brilliant. He’s in and out of the team at Bayern Munich, not really playing at Barcelona, I loved him at Liverpool.”

At Anfield, Coutinho was a superstar and Jurgen Klopp even opted to hand him the captain’s armband in a few games (2017-18). However, the South American opted to join Barca.

Since then, his club career has gone downwards. The 27-year-old had a time to forget at the Nou Camp and is not performing up to his level at Bayern.

We do know that the Samba star is a proven Premier League star, who scored some sublime long range goals for us and was one of our most creative players.

Liverpool sold him in 2018 for a mammoth fee of £142million and our German manager has not signed a natural central attacking midfielder to replace him as yet. He is only available for a fee of £77million (The Daily Express) in the summer.

In your view, should Klopp opt to bring Philippe Coutinho back to Anfield?