Contact made – Club confident they can secure signing of £150,000-a-week Liverpool star

If reports in the media are anything to go by then Real Madrid are seriously interested in hiring the services of Sadio Mane in the summer transfer window.

According to Mirror Sport, the Spanish club are confident they can tempt to secure the signing of the Liverpool star, who is their priority target this summer.

News – Liverpool backed to secure signing of £77million playmaker

The renowned British news source have mentioned the Los Blancos have already made contact with the player’s reps. Further, it is stated that Zidane likes Mane a lot and wants to bring the former Southampton man to the Bernabeu.

Last summer, the 13-time European Champions splashed the cash to sign Eden Hazard from Chelsea but the Belgian international has mostly been on the treatment table this season. On the other hand, Bale has been inconsistent and in and out of the team, so, it is perhaps clear that Zidane needs to improve the attack.

Mane is one of our most important players under the management of Jurgen Klopp and without doubt, he was our best attacker in 2019.

The Senegalese star deservedly won the African Player of the Year prize for his performances in the last year and the Reds must do whatever it takes to keep their prized asset at Anfield.

In the current campaign, so far, the 27-year-old winger, who can play on either flank and also as a center forward, has directly contributed in 30 goals (18 goals and 12 assists) in 38 appearances.

The 61-capped international’s current contract with the runaway Premier League leaders will expire in 2023 and his salary is £150,000-a-week (The Daily Star). A massive club like Real Madrid could offer Mane huge wages to tempt him to join. In such a scenario, if needed, Liverpool should agree a bumper new deal to convince him to stay.