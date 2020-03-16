Man Utd could become Liverpool’s biggest allies in title bid – Report

Liverpool and Manchester United, the two most successful teams in the country with passionate fans, who just do not want to see their rivals succeed. Things might change this term.

Due to coronavirus pandemic, reports suggest there is a serious possibility that the season is declared null and void, which would deny Liverpool their deserved title.

However, as per the Evening Standard, Man Utd could become Liverpool’s biggest allies to help them finally clinch the Premier League trophy.

The Standard have reported that – It would take a two-thirds majority – 14 clubs – to impose any rule changes, with the Premier League a private company owned by its 20 member clubs.

The Red Devils are fifth in the table, three points behind Chelsea, who currently occupy the final Champions League qualification spot. Moreover, they have one foot in the quarter finals of the Europa League after beating LASK 5-0 away from home (R16 first leg).

So, the Old Trafford outfit have a very good chance of booking their place in the Europe’s elite competition for next season. Not to forget, if City’s European suspension is upheld by CAS, then Man Utd could even qualify for the CL by finishing the season in fifth place.

However, if the season is declared void, the Red Devils will not be able to take part in the CL next term. Why? because they finished sixth in the last campaign. Arsenal finished fifth and they might get the chance to play in the top flight of European football once again if City remain suspended.

If we look at the PL table, I think 13-14 teams would actually benefit if the current campaign is scrapped and Liverpool supporters may fear the worst. As far as the positives are concerned, The Telegraph recently reported that during the Premier League’s meeting on Friday, not many were against awarding the Reds their deserved title.

There will be another emergency meeting on Thursday as per ESPN. Let’s just stay safe and hope for the best and fair decision.