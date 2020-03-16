Report – Liverpool looking to sign £85million attacker – Face competition

Liverpool are linked with numerous attacking players and as per reports, a new name is in the lime light in the form of Leon Bailey.

According to The Sunday Express, Liverpool are looking to sign the £85million-rated attacker but face competition from other Premier League sides like Man Utd, Arsenal and particularly Chelsea.

The renowned British news outlet have exclusively revealed that Frank Lampard is ready to move in to hire the services of the Jamaican international for the Blues in the summer.

The former Genk attacker had an impressive first full season with Bayer Leverkusen in which he directly contributed in 15 goals (9 goals and 6 assists) in 25 Bundesliga starts (2017-18).

However, since then, the youngsters’ form has not really been consistent for the German club. Last season, Bailey only netted 5 goals in 39 appearances (all competitions).

As far as the current campaign is concerned, so far, the 6-capped international has only started 7 times in the league. The 22-year-old has missed five Bundesliga fixtures this term due to red card suspensions, so, his discipline seems like a major concern as well (Transfermarkt).

At Anfield, Liverpool have top quality wingers in the form of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

We do need to improve the depth of our wide attacking positions because Shaqiri has been in injury prone and Origi, who has mostly played on the left wing, has not been influential like he was last season.

Leon Bailey is naturally a left winger, who can also play on the right wing. In your view, should Liverpool splash the cash to sign him?