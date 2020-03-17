Report – Club ready to sell Liverpool’s £91million target in summer

Liverpool have been interested in Ousmane Dembele in the past and the latest reports suggest that the player will likely be sold in the summer transfer window.

According to AS, Barcelona are ready to sell the French international, who was signed for a mammoth fee of €105million euros (plus €40million in add-ons) from Borussia Dortmund.

The renowned Spanish news source have claimed that the reigning La Liga champions want to get rid of the Les Bleus star, who has only played 9 out of 37 games so far in the current campaign.

As far as Liverpool are concerned, few years back, Jurgen Klopp was interested in signing Dembele for the Reds but the player opted to leave Rennes to join Dortmund instead (Four Four Two).

In the winter transfer window, El Desmarque reported that the Merseysiders are interested in signing the 22-year-old in the summer and the Catalan giants want at least 100 million euros (£91million) from his sale.

Dembele was part of the French national squad that lifted the World Cup trophy in 2018 but he was mainly a bench warmer. For Dortmund, he had an impressive 2016-17 campaign (Transfermarkt) but unfortunately for Barca, he has mostly been on the treatment table.

The 21-capped international’s injury record is absolutely ridiculous and therefore, in all fairness, it should be hard for Barca to sell him for a mammoth fee of £91million in summer.

Liverpool do need to improve the depth of their flanks because they do not have adequate quality to cover in the absence of star wingers Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

