Liverpool could pay over £46million to get signing done – Face competition

If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are interested in hiring the services of Eduardo Camavinga.

According to Sport, the likes of Liverpool, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur are looking to secure the 17-year-old boy, whose current contract with Rennes will expire in 2022.

The Spanish news outlet have mentioned that Barca do not want to splash a huge sum to sign the midfielder, who likes the Premier League and the English clubs could pay over 50 million euros (£46million) to get his signing done.

The Miconje born player is mainly a defensive midfielder, who has already made 43 senior appearances for Rennes.

As far as this season is concerned, the youngster has regularly started for the Ligue 1 club, who currently occupy the final Champions League qualification spot after 28 games.

Camavinga has played as the main holding midfielder under the management of Julien Stephan. So far, the teenage sensation has featured in 25 league games, scored 1 goal, provided 2 assists and helped his team keep 8 clean sheets this term.

As far as Liverpool are concerned, Fabinho is our first choice defensive midfielder, who was rock solid in the last campaign and helped us win the Champions League title.

This season, the Brazilian international started the campaign strongly but unfortunately, in November, he got injured and missed eight league games. Since returning, the 26-year-old play breaker has not been able to perform at his best.

When he was on the treatment table, our captain, Jordan Henderson, played as the main defensive midfielder and provided a strong cover in front of the back four. The England international was so good that we did not miss Fabinho at all.

In your opinion, do we really need to splash over £46million to sign 17-year-old Camavinga in the summer?