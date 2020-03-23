Klopp pressing ahead to agree £74million star signing for Liverpool

Liverpool were linked with Fabian Ruiz last year and once again, the Spanish international is in the lime light.

Back in September 2019, The Daily Mail reported that the Reds want to sign the Napoli star and face competition from the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Now, The Express have claimed that with football suspended, Klopp is pressing ahead with his transfer plans and is plotting move to beat off competition from the Spanish clubs and win £74million race to lure the La Roja midfielder.

The Mail reported last year:

“Napoli’s No. 8 is a versatile, left-footed midfielder who thrives with the ball at his feet, dictating the tempo and rhythm of his side. He’s best in a 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3 formation and his agent, Miguel Alfaro Garcia, has even said he believes Ruiz can play further forward, between midfield and attack.”

Naturally, the 23-year-old star is a central midfielder but the Italian giants have also utilized him in the No. 10 role and even as a winger whenever needed.

As far as this season is concerned, so far, the Serie A midfielder has scored 2 goals and provided 2 assists in 22 league appearances for the Naples based club.

The 6-capped international, who has so far scored one senior goal for his country, featured in the U-23 European Championships last year. He directly contributed in 5 goals in 4 games to win the tournament for Spain and was named the competition’s best player.

Situation at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp has got ample quality and depth in the midfield with stars like Wijnaldum, Keita, Milner, Fabinho, Lallana, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain and skipper Henderson at his disposal.

However, it must be remembered that Lallana’s current contract will expire in the summer and 34-year-old Milner rarely starts for the team. On the other hand, big money signing Keita has proved to be injury prone and inconsistent and Wijnaldum’s contract is set to expire next year.

Therefore, Klopp is perhaps looking at a versatile midfielder like Fabian Ruiz to join the squad. Have your say – Should Liverpool splash £74million to agree his signing in the summer?