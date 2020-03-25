Klopp pushing – Liverpool in talks to agree fresh terms with versatile £80,000-a-week star

Jurgen Klopp has got a world class squad at his disposal. The Liverpool boss should further improve the quality of the team in the summer and more importantly, he must hold on to the key players present in the current squad.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the German manager wants the Reds to agree a new deal with Georginio Wijnaldum.

According to Football Insider, Klopp has made it clear that Liverpool should agree fresh terms with the versatile star, who has been ever present for the Merseysiders. It is mentioned that the European Champions are in talks to extend the player’s deal, which currently makes him earn £80,000-a-week.

Wijnaldum’s current contract with the Anfield club will expire in the summer of 2021.

The Dutch international is mainly a central midfielder, who has effectively played in multiple positions under the management of the former Borussia Dortmund coach.

In the current campaign, the ex Newcastle United player has featured in 38 games in all competitions and scored 5 goals.

Liverpool have more than a few quality midfielders in their squad the competition for places is very high. Still, Wijnaldum has regularly started for us and he has been highly impressive.

The 29-year-old star’s ability to keep possession under pressure, make driving runs and work consistently for 90 minutes makes him one of the most important members of Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

In all fairness, he deserves a bumper pay rise and we must do whatever it takes to hold on to him.