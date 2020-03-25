Contact made – Liverpool favourites to secure signing

As per reports going on in the media, Liverpool are heavily linked with Malick Thiaw of Schalke.

Few days back, Mirror Sport covered a report and claimed that the Reds are plotting a move to sign the 18-year-old central defender, who has got a release clause of just £7million.

His current contract will expire in 2021 but as per the British source, the German side are looking to agree fresh terms with the youngster, who is likened to Joel Matip.

More recently, Arena Napoli have exclusively revealed that the likes of Liverpool, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain have been in contact with the teenager’s representatives and the Reds are favorites to secure his signing.

The Italian news outlet have mentioned that the Finnish player would chose that club who would offer him the best pay and sporting package and in such a scenario, above all, Liverpool could be an attractive destination for him.

Thiaw made his senior debut for Schalke earlier this month in a Bundesliga contest against Hoffenheim that ended 1-1. He only featured for a minute in that fixture.

The Dusseldorf born defender has mainly played in the U-19 Bundesliga West. For a center back, his productivity in the attack has been surprisingly great. In the current campaign, so far, the 6 ft 2 player has played 20 league games for the U-19 side and directly contributed (Transfermarkt) in 9 goals (8 goals and 1 assist).

At Anfield, we do have Van Dijk, Matip, Gomez and Lovren as far as the central defense is concerned. As per reports (AS), the Croatian CB is linked with a move away from the Merseysiders, who are interested in luring Jose Gimenez from Atletico Madrid.

It must be remembered that last summer, we lured a young Dutch defender in the form of Sepp Van den Berg, who turned 18 back in December and has already made four senior appearances for the Reds.

Have your say – do Liverpool need to improve their central defense? Should Klopp activate Malick Thiaw’s £7million release clause to secure his signing?