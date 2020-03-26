Club expect Liverpool to move to sign £190,000-a-week attacker – Report

Liverpool have been linked with Jadon Sancho for a long time but the latest reports suggest that the winger would likely move to rivals Manchester United.

Back in December, Viasport reporter, Jan Age Fjortoft, claimed that the Reds are in pole position to sign the young attacker.

News – Contact made – Liverpool favourites to secure signing

Now, according to a report recently covered by The Standard, Man Utd are leading the race to hire the services of the England international from Dortmund, who still expect Liverpool to make a move to sign the 20-year-old star.

The British news source have revealed that it is unlikely that Jurgen Klopp would move for Sancho because the German manager is reluctant to meet his valuation of £120million and does not consider him better than the likes of Salah and Mane.

The Three Lions attacker had a brilliant debut campaign with the Bundesliga side last term and deservedly earned himself a bumper pay rise worth £190,000-a-week (The Daily Mail).

In the current campaign, the 11-capped international has further stepped up his game. So far, in 35 appearances in all competitions, he has directly contributed in 36 goals (17 goals and 19 assists).

At Anfield, we do have world class wingers in the form of Salah and Mane but we really need to improve our back-up options.

Shaqiri is our second choice right winger, who has spent most his time on the treatment table this season. On the other hand, Origi is our second choice left winger, who is naturally a center forward and has not scored a single goal since December last year.

We do have a right winger, free-kick specialist, on loan in the form of Harry Wilson, who has so far netted 6 goals in 19 league starts for Bournemouth this term. In your view, who should Klopp sign to improve Liverpool’s wide attacking positions?