Liverpool set sights on signing £70million-rated ‘big talent’ – Report

The Reds have been brilliant in the past two years and they must continue to improve the squad in order to stay at the top.

According to an exclusive story covered by Football Insider, Liverpool have set sights on Adama Traore and could move to lure him in the summer transfer window.

News – £200,000-a-week forward backed to secure Liverpool move

It is mentioned that the European Champions have short listed the Spaniard and may move for him if Mane or Salah leave Anfield in the summer.

The 24-year-old has been in brilliant form for Wolves this term. In October, the former Barcelona attacker scored two goals vs Man City in their own back yard to earn all three points for Nuno Espirito Santo’s team.

Moreover, in December, Traore scored a goal and provided an assist to help Wolverhampton beat the Sky Blues again.

Not to forget, the ex Middlesbrough man did trouble Liverpool with his pace and trickery and even provided an assist against us back in January. In all competition, he has scored 6 goals and provided 10 assists for the Molineux outfit.

Jurgen Klopp rates him very highly. Last year, the German boss praised the attacker and said that he is extremely fast. The former Borussia Dortmund manager stated (Sky Sports News):

“A big, big talent. You would never have thought he (Traore) is that young, but he is still very young, and now he has found it (the right manager).

Mane and Salah are two of the best attacking players in the world and both African stars have been vital for us under the management of Klopp.

Let’s hope that we are able to keep the duo at Anfield not just this summer but for the years to come. If unfortunately, we do end up losing one, in your view is Adama Traore good enough to improve our attack?