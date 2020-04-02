Liverpool consider huge move to sign £300,000-a-week star – Report

According to reports going on in the media, Raheem Sterling has not ruled out a return to Liverpool.

Surprisingly, it is reported that even the Reds are looking to bring him back. According to L’Equipe, Liverpool consider a huge move to bring Sterling back to Anfield.

The renowned French news source have mentioned that the Merseysiders fear that Mane could leave for Real Madrid and therefore, they are interested in luring the Manchester City playmaker, who has largely improved since leaving Anfield.

Sterling was signed for Liverpool when Rafael Benitez was in charge of the club and the England international rose to fame under the management of Brendan Rodgers.

In the 2013-14 campaign, we nearly won the Premier League title and the then teenage attacker was highly influential for us. However, he opted to leave us in 2015.

Recently, the 25-year-old admitted that he still loves Liverpool and, as per L’Equipe, he has not ruled out a move to the European Champions. It is mentioned that the 56-capped international will not stay with the Citizens if they do not take part in the next season’s Champions League. In such a scenario, a move back to the Reds is possible.

The £300,000-a-week star (BBC) has been fantastic under the guidance of Pep Guardiola. He was a key member of the team that won the domestic double and treble in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons respectively.

In the last campaign, he scored 25 goals and provided no fewer than 18 assists in 51 appearances for the Sky Blues. As far as this season is concerned, so far, in 39 games in all competitions, the Three Lions winger has directly contributed (Transfermarkt) in 27 goals (20 goals and 7 assists).

Mane is a world class star and he has been our best attacking player this term. So, if the Senegalese international leaves then a top quality star must be lured to replace him. In all fairness, we should do whatever it takes to hold on to the African Player of the Year.

As far as Raheem Sterling is concerned, since he left us, the Anfield faithful cannot bear the sight of him. So, in my view, it will be a huge shock if he returns. Have your say – Would you welcome him back?