Liverpool can take advantage to secure signing of £53million play breaker – Klopp likes him

Last month, Sport covered a report and claimed that Liverpool have been in contact with Lille to sign Boubakary Soumare and now an update has been provided by the renowned source.

The Spanish news outlet have stated that Klopp likes the midfielder a lot and Liverpool have shown great interest in hiring his services.

Soumare was a regular starter for the Ligue 1 club but after three back to back losses in the league few months back, manager Galtier opted to drop the French play-breaker.

In the past seven league fixtures, the 21-year-old starlet has only featured for 7 minutes (vs Olympique Lyon). In such a scenario, Sport have claimed that Liverpool can take advantage and convince the midfielder to secure his signing in the summer.

The Spanish source have mentioned that in the winter, the youngster was valued at around 40 million euros. However, that was not the case as per reports in his homeland. La Voix Du Nord (December 2019) and Le10Sport (February 2020) talked about a figure of 60 million euros (£53million).

Scenario at Anfied:

Milner is 34 and rarely starts for the Reds, on the other hand, Lallana will be out of contract in the summer. So, we do have to improve the midfield department in the transfer window.

However, our defensive midfield looks good for now. Fabinho was signed back in 2018 and he was immensely impressive in our Champions League winning campaign last term.

The Brazilian international even started the season brilliantly this term but then had to spend time on the treatment table. In his absence, skipper Henderson stepped up and proved to be rock solid in the holding midfield role.

In the last few games, Fabinho has not been able to perform well since returning from injury but we have seen his best and know how good he is as our main play breaker cum deep lying playmaker.

So, I’m not sure Soumare would be able to get regular first team football if he does end up moving to Anfield in the summer. Have your say – Should Klopp move to sign the Frenchman?