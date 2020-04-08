Liverpool step up & make contact to sign playmaker with £88million clause – Face competition

Last month, renowned Italian outlet, Corriere Dello Sport, reported that Liverpool are looking to sign Ferran Torres from Valencia.

More recently, Goal.com have revealed that Liverpool have stepped up interest and made contact to sign the playmaker, who has a release clause of 100 million euros (£88million).

News – Liverpool backed to capture signing of £90million attacker

It is mentioned that the Reds face heavy competition because the likes of Man Utd, Dortmund, Juve, Man City, Ajax and Atletico are also in the hunt to get his signing done.

The 20-year-old starlet has already played 88 games for Valencia’s first team and this season, he has regularly started for the La Liga club.

Torres is mainly a right winger but he is a versatile playmaker, who has been deployed in multiple attacking positions. Manager Albert Calades has even utilized the youngster in the center forward’s role when needed.

Before the season got suspended due to corona virus, the Spaniard made 20 starts in the league and directly contributed in 8 goals (4 goals and 4 assists). He also scored 2 goals and provided 2 assists in the 5 Champions League starts (Transfermarkt) but the Los Che were knocked out of the competition by Atalanta in the Round of 16.

His current contract will expire next year, so, it will be fair to say clubs can secure his signing for far less than £88million (clause) unless he agrees a new long term deal with Valencia.

At Anfield, Liverpool do have a world class right winger in the form of Egyptian international Mohamed Salah but the depth of the area must be improved.

Shaqiri was a useful super sub last season but the Swiss star has spent majority of his time on the treatment table this season. We also have Harry Wilson, who has impressed for Bournemouth on loan. He has so far netted 6 league goals for the Cherries.

Should we bring back Wilson and hand him the chance that he deserves? Or should Klopp splash the cash to sign Ferran Torres?