£53million star very close to securing Liverpool move – Report

Liverpool have been heavily linked with German international Timo Werner and the latest update coming from Spain is highly positive.

Back in February, Simon Hughes covered a report for The Athletic and stated that the Kaiser is waiting on a move to Anfield.

Last month, the renowned journalist claimed (The Red Agenda Podcast – The Athletic) that the Leipzig striker really wants to join the Reds in the summer.

Now, as per latest reports coming from Spain (Sport), it is stated that the £53million star is very close to securing Liverpool move.

The famous news outlet have mentioned that Inter Milan’s star striker Lautaro Martinez is heavily linked with a move to Barcelona and the Nerazzurri want to be prepared in case the Argentine forward leaves the club in the summer.

The Spanish source claim that the Italian giants have almost secured Olivier Giroud but they have also looked at other options. It is stated that the Serie A club have probed Aubameyang and Werner.

The Gabon international would cost around 50 million euros, on the other hand, the German could cost 60 million euros (£53million) but he is already very close to Liverpool (Sport).

The 24-year-old striker has been in fantastic goal-scoring form for Leipzig this season. In all competitions, he has so far played 36 games and directly contributed in no fewer than 39 goals (27 goals and 12 assists).

He has played 29 times for his country thus far under the guidance of Joachim Low and scored 11 goals.

At Anfiled, the Reds have a top quality star in the form of Roberto Firmino, who plays in the False No. 9 role. The Brazilian international is not a natural center forward and in the back-up we have Origi, who has not performed well this term and has mainly played on the left wing.

So, in all honesty, the Merseysiders should improve their strike-force for the next season by signing an out and out striker. In your opinion, should they move to lure Timo Werner?