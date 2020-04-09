Klopp pushing to secure signing of £44million player for Liverpool

Liverpool have been linked with Brazilian defender Diego Carlos for some time and the latest reports seem intriguing.

According to Sport, the Reds are looking for a player to partner Virgil van Dijk in the central defense and Klopp is pushing to secure the signing of Carlos. It is stated that the German manager has named the South American as one of the club’s priority target for the summer.

The Spanish news outlet have revealed that the Sevilla defender has got a release clause of 70 million euros in his contract but he could be lured for a fee of 50 million euros (£44million).

The 27-year-old joined the La Liga club last summer and he has regular started under the management of former Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui. In 25 league appearances, he has scored 2 goals this term for Sevilla, who are currently third in the table.

Van Dijk deservedly won the PFA Player of the Year award last season and was named the European Player of the Year by UEFA last year. So, our record signing is irreplaceable in the starting XI.

Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren have partnered the Dutch international in our central defense and in the past year and a half, we have had the best defensive record in the Premier League.

Lovren was linked with a move away from Anfield last summer. The Croatian has been our fourth choice center back and has rarely started in the current campaign. Therefore, it will not be surprising to see him leave in the summer transfer window.

In your view, should Liverpool replace the former Saints man by splashing £44million on Diego Carlos? I’d like Klopp to sign a left back because we do not have a natural LB to cover for Andy Robertson.