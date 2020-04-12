Liverpool make decision on signing “great” £190,000-a-week player – Report

Liverpool were not so active in the last two transfer window as far as improving the first team is concerned and mainly focused on luring youngsters

Will they be able to sign a top quality star in the summer transfer window? We shall see.

News – £53million star very keen to agree Liverpool move – Reporter

England international Jadon Sancho has been in the lime light for a long time and as per latest reports going on in the media, Liverpool have made their decision.

According to an exclusive report covered by Football Insider, Jurgen Klopp is a huge fan of the Dortmund winger and would be interested in signing him but the German club’s asking price of over £100million is a huge obstacle.

It is stated that the Reds have no intention of getting involved in a bidding war and in such a scenario, Man Utd are reported as favorites to secure the signing of the Three Lions star.

Other reports (The Evening Standard) also indicate that the Old Traffiord outfit are front runners to get his signing done. Rashford considers Sancho a “great” player and has pointed out that he would like to team up with his compatriot.

The £190,000-a-week (The Daily Mail) star directly contributed in more than 30 goals in all competitions for Dortmund last season and he has already achieved that feat in the current campaign as well.

Our first choice wingers Mane and Salah also directly contributed in over 30 goals last term. This season, so far, the Senegalese has 30 goals/assists and the Egyptian international has 29 goals/assists.

The above mentioned duo are irreplaceable in Klopp’s starting XI. Yes we do need to improve the depth but there is no need to splash over £100million for that.

