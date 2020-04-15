Club expect Liverpool will move to sign £44million star – We take a look

Liverpool have been linked with Diego Carlos for some time and reports in Spain continue to push the rumor.

Few days back, we covered a report (via Sport) claiming that Klopp is pushing to secure the signing of the Brazilian center back for Liverpool.

More recently, Estadio Deportivo have reported that Liverpool are one of the main clubs interested in signing the South American star, who has got a release clause of 75 million euros.

The Spanish news source have stated that it is highly unlikely that clubs will activate his release clause. Instead, he could be lured for a fee of over 50 million euros (£44million).

So far, Sevilla have not received any official offer but they are expecting, especially from Liverpool, who have the 27-year-old on top of their transfer wish-list (ED).

In our previous post (link provided above), we explained that at the moment, the Merseysiders have got ample quality and depth in the central defense with stars like Van Dijk, Matip, Lovren and Gomez around.

Not to forget, last summer, Klopp opted to lure a young center back in the form of Sepp van den Berg, who has already made a few senior appearances for the Reds in the current campaign.

We had the best defensive record in the Premier League last season and also had the best record this term before the suspension of football due to the corona virus outbreak.

In your view, if one of our first team center backs opts to leave Anfield in the summer, should Klopp look for a replacement? Should Liverpool move in to sign £44million-rated Diego Carlos?