Liverpool backed to agree signing of “creative” £240,000-a-week playmaker

Philippe Coutinho has gone from world class to average in the past two years as far as club football is concerned.

The Brazilian international was a superstar at Anfield, we used to love him, Klopp even handed him the captain’s armband a few times. Still, he decided to leave for Barca and since then, he has been highly inconsistent.

The £240,000-a-week star (Mirror Sport) failed at the Nou Camp with the Spanish champions, who opted to loan him out to Bayern Munich last summer.

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old playmaker has not been able to showcase his best form at the Allianz Arena and now the German champions do not want to sign him on permanent basis. In such a scenario, the South American is linked with a move back to the Premier League with clubs like Man Utd and Spurs interested (Sport).

As per recent comments made by one of our legends, Liverpool are backed to bring Coutinho back to Anfield. Phil Thompson told Sky Sports (via Goal):

“They are probably looking at that creative midfield player. Would you take Coutinho back? I would, in a heartbeat,”

“I think he’s a creative genius. You look back at his Liverpool career and he was absolutely terrific. He’s not too old and I still think he could come back.”

In the first half of the 2017-18 Premier League season, we probably saw the best ever form of the former Inter Milan playmaker. He directly contributed in 13 goals (7 goals and 6 assists) in as many league starts.

Moreover, in 5 Champions League appearances, he scored 5 goals and provided 2 assists (Transfermarkt).

We have got ample quality and depth in the midfield department and since the departure of the Samba star, we have excelled under Klopp in the 4-3-3 system and have not missed him.

Still, we should continue to improve and at the moment, we do not have a natural creative central attacking midfielder in the squad. In your opinion, should Liverpool move to bring Coutinho back to Anfield?