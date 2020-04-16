After mocking Liverpool last year, Noel Gallagher has returned to earth

Liverpool had a remarkable 2018-19 season in which they ended up winning the European Cup for the sixth time and earned their highest number of points in the Premier League.

Unfortunately, even after winning 97 points, the Reds were still unable to win the PL title and lost to Man City, who earned 98 points.

Renowned Man City fan Noel Gallagher absolutely mocked Liverpool after they lost out on winning the league trophy last season.

The Oasis singer told Sky Sports last year:

“Liverpool had the greatest season in their entire life and they still came second. It’s too funny. I don’t think Liverpool get near us. I don’t think anybody does. As long as Guardiola stays we win the league every year.”

Well, Gallagher was certainly flying high in the clouds with over confidence but now, he has finally returned to earth and admitted that Liverpool have already wrapped up the Premier League this term.

He told talkSPORT:

“They’ve won it anyway. They should just give it to them.”

In all fairness, it is amusingly pleasing to see Noel Gallagher proven so wrong. Liverpool have already amassed 82 points in 29 league games and are 25 points ahead of reigning PL champions Man City.

No team in the Europe’s top 5 leagues has ever won 27 out of the first 29 league games and this stat clearly shows how brilliant the Reds have been this season under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp.