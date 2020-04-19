Liverpool favourites to agree signing of £52million player – Klopp has called him

Another day, another story linking Timo Werner with Liverpool. Once again, Bild have provided an update.

The famous German news source have covered a story and revealed that Liverpool are favourites to agree the signing of the RB Leipzig forward in the summer transfer window.

News – Contact made – Liverpool told £52million would get play breaker signing done

Bild state that Klopp has called the striker several times and the Merseysiders have got a 65 percent chance of getting his signing done.

After Liverpool, Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have a 15 percent chance. So, the Anfield club seem firm favourites.

The German outlet have also claimed that the 24-year-old Kaiser wants to move to massive club and in such a scenario, Liverpool fit the bill because they are the current European Champions.

As per Bleacher Report, Werner is learning the English language and is excited about moving to the Premier League. Dean Jones have also pointed out that as per sources in Germany, the Reds are seen as his No.1 destination.

In the current campaign, the 29-capped international was the 2nd highest goalscorer in the Bundesliga before the season was halted due to COVID-19 outbreak. The Leipzig striker directly contributed in 28 goals (21 goals and 7 assists) in 25 league appearances.

He has already scored 11 times for the four time World Cup winners under the management of Joachim Low and was a part of the national squad that won the FIFA Confederations Cup in 2017.

As per a recent story published by Spanish outlet Sport, Timo Werner could leave for 60 million euros (£52million). In your opinion, should Klopp splash the cash to get his signing done?