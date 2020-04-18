Contact made – Liverpool told £52million would get play breaker signing done

If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are linked with Croatian international Marcelo Brozovic.

According to Libero (via Passione Inter and The Express), Liverpool have contacted the midfielder’s agent to inquire about hiring his services.

News – Liverpool backed to agree signing of “creative” £240,000-a-week playmaker

On the other hand, Calcio Mercato have also reported that Liverpool want to sign the 27-year-old play breaker but they would have to activate his release clause of 60 million euros (£52million) to get his signing done.

The renowned Italian media outlet have claimed that the player wants a pay rise but Inter Milan have not granted his wish as yet. It is mentioned that if any club comes up with an offer of 60 million euros, then the Nerazzurri would decide whether to sell their asset or to meet his wage demands. As of now, no one has made any official move.

Brozovic, whose current contract with the Serie A giants will expire in 2022, is naturally a defensive midfielder but he has also proved to be effective in the more advanced creative midfield role as well.

Internazionale have the second best defensive record in the Italian league this term after 25 games. The Croat started 22 league games under the management of former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte and helped the team keep 7 clean sheets before the suspension of football.

As far as the attacking stats are concerned, in all competitions, the former Dinamo Zagreb play breaker directly contributed in 8 goals (3 goals and 5 assists).

Brozovic has already made 51 appearances for his country and he was a key member of the national squad that reached the World Cup final in 2018.

Scenario at Anfield:

In the summer of 2018, Liverpool splashed £40million (The Guardian) to sign a top defensive midfielder in the form of Fabinho. The Brazilian international was bought to replace Emre Can and he has proved to be a major hit at Anfield.

The former Monaco man is a solid DM, who has got quality long range passing ability as well. Not to forget, he scored a sublime long range goal versus Manchester City last year.

On the other hand, we have skipper Jordan Henderson, who did really well in the holding midfield when Fabinho was out injured in the current campaign.

In such a scenario, do you think that we need to sign another play breaker in the summer?