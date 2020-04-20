Report – Keen Liverpool offer huge terms to sign £190,000-a-week star – Face competition

Liverpool are once again in the lime light as far as the future of Jadon Sancho is concerned.

According to Bild, Liverpool are particularly keen on hiring the services of the Dortmund star and they have offered huge terms to secure his signing.

News – Liverpool favourites to agree signing of £52million player – Klopp has called him

The renowned German news source have claimed that the Reds face heavy competition from Premier League rivals like Chelsea and Manchester United, who are also eager to lure the England international.

Bild have claimed that the Bundesliga club are looking to keep their prized asset and for that, they are prepared to offer him a lucrative new deal. It is mentioned that, Dortmund could offer wages worth 10 million euros a season.

The above mentioned wages turns out to be around £167,000-a-week. This is strange because Sancho did sign a new deal last year and as per reports in Britain (The Daily Mail), he earns around £190,000-a-week.

At Anfield, Liverpool’s highest earning star is Egyptian international Mohamed Salah, who gets £200,000-a-week (The Daily Mail).

As far as the competition is concerned, Man Utd seem to be in pole position to secure his signature. Earlier this month, Sport reported that the player has rejected the chance to sign for Chelsea in order to move to Old Trafford.

May be United can offer him a better financial deal but as far as the sporting project is concerned, we are clearly ahead of our arch rivals having won the Champions League last term and we are one of the best teams in the world.

Sancho directly contributed in 30 goals (14 goals and 16 assists) in just 21 Bundesliga starts this term before the season was halted last month.

We do have two of the best wingers in the world in the form of Sadio Mane and Mohamaed Salah, who were nominated for the Ballon d’Or award last year. However, if they are absent then Klopp does not have anyone in the back-up who is good enough to cover for the African stars.

In such a scenario, the German boss should act swiftly to improve the depth of our wide attacking positions in the summer.