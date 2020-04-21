Liverpool ‘big favorite’ to secure signing in summer – Journalist

In the past few days, we have covered several stories regarding the future of German international Timo Werner, who is heavily linked with a move to Anfield.

Liverpool have been interested in signing the Kaiser for quite some time and as per Christian Falk, the Reds are in pole position to secure his signing in the summer transfer window.

In an exclusive interview with PassioneInter, the renowned German journalist was asked whether Inter Milan could lure Werner? Falk came up with a reply that Liverpool supporters would absolutely love. He stated:

“Werner won’t go to Inter, there are already meetings scheduled with Jürgen Klopp. Liverpool is the big favorite to buy in the summer.”

The 24-year-old has scored for fun for RB Leipzig this season. He has already netted 21 Bundesliga goals in the current campaign.

It must be remembered that no Liverpool center forward has been able to score 20+ league goals since Daniel Sturridge and Luis Suarez achieved the feat in the 2013-14 campaign.

Jurgen Klopp has mainly utilized Roberto Firmino in the False No. 9 role. The Brazilian international is one our our best players. He drops back into the midfield and creates spaces for others, especially Mane and Salah.

The Samba star must always start but we should also have a top out and out center forward. The German boss has mainly used the 4-3-3 system but at times, he has also utilized the 4-2-3-1 system. In that setup, Firmino can play in the No. 10 role behind the main striker.

Would you like Liverpool to secure the signing of Timo Werner in the summer transfer window?