Liverpool backed to agree signing of “top” £53million midfielder

Liverpool have an over crowded midfield department with stars like Lallana, Jones, Milner, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Fabinho around.

However, it must be taken into consideration that Lallana’s contract expires this summer and Milner turned 34 in January. So, the Reds could look to freshen up things in the center of the park by signing a top player.

Liverpool have been backed to agree the signing of Croatian international Marcelo Brozovic by Paul Robinson.

The retired English goal keeper told Football Insider:

“He (Brozovic) is a top player and a top player at international level as well.“

“You look at the Liverpool squad and eventually it is going to need refreshing. Jordan Henderson has had an outstanding season but players like him and James Milner are not going to be able to play week in week out and the squad will need to be refreshed.

“New faces are going to come in and Brozovic is the level of player that Liverpool are looking at.”

Few days back, we covered a report via Calcio Mercato claiming that the European Champions are interested in the Inter Milan star and would need to activate the release clause of 60 million euros (£53million) to hire his services.

We discussed his playing position and talked about the situation at Anfield. In all fairness, with Henderson and Fabinho around performing brilliantly under Klopp, we really do not need to sign a defensive midfielder.

On the other hand, we have got ample quality and depth in the central midfield. Have your say – Should Liverpool move to lure Marcelo Brozovic?