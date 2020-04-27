Call made – Liverpool have moved in to sign £347,000-a-week star

Liverpool have been linked with Kylian Mbappe for some time and as per latest reports going on in the media, the Reds have moved in to sign the Paris-Saint Germain star.

According to an exclusive story covered by Le10Sport, the Merseysiders have a strong interest in signing the French international and Jurgen Klopp has made contact with his representatives.

The renowned French news source have revealed that the German boss has called the 21-year-old’s father to make him aware that he wants to get the signing done in the summer.

Mbappe is already a World Cup winner with France and has consistently improved over the years. This season, he has already netted 30 goals and provided 17 assists in just 33 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants (Transfermarkt).

He has won every major domestic prize in the country but so far, PSG have failed to win the Champions League. Last year, Liverpool defeated the French champions at Anfield in the group stages and went on to win their sixth European Cup.

Last summer, the young attacker said that his go to team for FIFA is Liverpool because they won the CL. More recently, in January, Mbappe praised the Anfield club in an exclusive interview with BBC and said that the Reds are a machine.

So, the 34-capped international does like us but luring him is going to be really difficult. As per Le10Sport, at least a fee worth 200 million euros would be needed to hire his services. His salary is going to be an obstacle as well.

At the moment, the Les Bleus star earns £347,000-a-week (Goal) and PSG want to offer him a new deal that will make him earn as much as highest earner Neymar.

Our highest paid player is Mohamed Salah, who gets £200,000-a-week (The Daily Mail). Should, Klopp break the club’s pay structure to sign Kylian Mbappe?