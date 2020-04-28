From Italy – Liverpool could be unbeatable – In pole position to sign £52million star

In April, Timo Werner has been heavily linked with Liverpool and reports in the media have been highly positive.

Earlier in the month, Spanish news source Sport reported that the German international, who could go for 60 million euros (£52million), is close to moving to Anfield.

On April 10, David Lynch told Anfield Watch that the 24-year-old is keen on signing for the European Champions.

On April 17, famous German media outlet, Bild, came up with a report and stated that the Merseysiders have got a 65% chance of sealing the signing of the RB Leipzig forward in the summer

Few days back, Sky Sports revealed that the 29-capped international is ready to join Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

More recently, Italian news outlet La Gazzetta Dello Sport have covered an interesting story. They have stated that Inter Milan are looking at options to strengthen their strike-force and the Kaiser is on their radar. However, it is mentioned that Liverpool are in pole position to secure his signing and look unbeatable.

So, to sum up all the reports going on in the media, the Reds seem to be clear favorites to hire the services of the striker, who has netted 21 goals in 25 Bundesliga appearances for Leizpig in the current campaign.

Jurgen Klopp has got a world class attack at his disposal with stars like Mane, Salah and Firmino around but the German manager lacks depth.

Origi has been used as our second choice left winger, who has not scored for us since December last year. Shaqiri is the second choice right winger, who has mostly been out injured this season. Teenage sensation Harvey Elliott has got talent but he is not ready to regularly start in the first team as yet.

On the other hand, Minamino is the second choice forward (False No. 9), who has not scored a goal or provided an assist (7 appearances) since joining Liverpool in the winter transfer window. The Japanese international does need time to settle.

